CFPUA to offer free treated groundwater to customers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – In addition to releasing an updated health risk assessment from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) announced Saturday that they will be be offering customers free water from a groundwater source until the GenX problem is resolved.

The water is treated at CFPUA’s nanofiltration plant. Residential CFPUA customers may fill their clean personal containers at New Hanover County’s Ogden Park near the tennis courts at 615 Ogden Park Drive. This will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new health risk assessment found that if GenX concentrations in drinking water are kept below 140 parts per trillion (ppt) no adverse health effects would be expected.

