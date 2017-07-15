Man accused of firing at North Carolina deputy turns himself in

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man who shot at a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy who was doing hard work has turned himself in.

Cumberland County deputies tell media outlets David Scott Bain surrendered on Friday night and was being held at the county jail.

Authorities say the deputy saw the driver of an SUV point a gun at him Thursday evening and fire a shot. The deputy chased the SUV, which ultimately stopped, and two men fled.

The passenger, James Gibbons, surrendered and faces several charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bain was jailed on $2.5 million bond on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit assault. He was due to appear in court Monday.

It wasn’t known if either man had attorneys.

