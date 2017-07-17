GenX Forum Wednesday to focus on Brunswick County concerns

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As worries about GenX in the region’s water supply continue, WWAY and its media partners are holding another forum; this time to address concerns in Brunswick County.

H2Go, which provides water and sewer service to northern Brunswick County, asked WWAY, the StarNews and WHQR to host another forum after the media outlets sponsored a forum in Wilmington last month that drew a big crowd and even bigger interest in the questions and answers to panelists.

“Whenever you have a story of this magnitude, it’s important to get people as much information as possible,” WWAY News Director Kevin Wuzzardo said. “We certainly feel we’ve been doing that through our reporting, but being able to help with another forum like this goes a long way to our commitment to helping the community understand what’s going on as fully as possible.”

The forum is Wednesday, 7-9 p.m., at Odell Williamson Auditorium at Brunswick Community College in Bolivia. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event will also be live streamed here on WWAYTV3.com.

The forum will feature a wide range of topics about emerging contaminants, GenX and the Cape Fear River.

If you would like to submit a question, send it to newsroom@wwaytv3.com

The panel will consist of:

Larry Cahoon, UNCW Biological Oceanography Professor

Susanne Brander, UNCW Aquatic Toxicology/Environmental Endocrinology Assistant Professor

Detlef Knappe, NC State University Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering Professor and co-author of the GenX study

Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Keeper

Daniel Wilson, North Carolina Rural Water Association Executive Director

John Nichols, Brunswick County Public Utilities Director

Randy Thompson, Brunswick County Commission Vice Chair

David Stanley, Brunswick County Health and Human Services Executive Director