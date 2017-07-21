Hampstead gym hosting memorial workout for 16 fallen military members

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A gym in Hampstead is hosting a memorial workout Saturday for the 15 fallen Marines and Navy Corpsman.

Coastal Fitness Center in Hampstead is partnering with Team RWB Camp Lejeune to do a 16 minute intense outdoor workout to pay tribute to the 16 men. The workout starts at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

The 15 Marines and Navy Corpsman were killed in Mississippi last week when the KC-130 they were on crashed. 

Since the workout is outdoors, participants are encouraged to dress accordingly and bring water.

The gym will be accepting donations to be given to an organization helping the families.

Anyone is welcome to attend. If you have any questions, please contact Tiffany Capehart at tiffany.capehart@teamrwb.org.

