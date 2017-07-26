911 caller: “I had to shoot him. Oh my God.”

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — 911 calls are providing more details about what might have led to a deadly shooting in Oak Island.

Oak Island Police responded to the Driftwood Motel around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

A man who says he is the property manager called 911 to give them a tag number of Toyota Tundra. You hear someone yelling “back up” before the caller comes back on the line and tells the 911 operator, “I just shot this dude, he tried to cut me.”

The 911 operator asks if he is injured, but only heavy breathing is heard for a moment.

In the background of the call, you can hear an unidentified person say “face is bleeding real bad. He stabbed ya just now?” Before the caller says, “He tried to! I tried to get him off of me.”

The caller once again tells 911 a guy tried to stab him so he had to shoot him.

The operator asks, “Why did you shoot him, sir?” and the caller responds, “He has a knife, he had a knife on me. He was on top of me.”

The caller tells 911 they are in the front yard of the Driftwood Motel.

The 911 dispatcher wants to know where the victim is in the yard.

“He’s laying on top of me,” the caller says.

“He’s laying on top of you?” the operator asks, to which the caller responds, “yes.”

On Monday, Oak Island Police said the victim was identified as Michael Christopher Auvil, 36. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also said they were working with the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office to discuss the circumstances of the shooting and whether charges will be filed.