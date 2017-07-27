1 man killed, 7 others hurt in ride malfunction

At least one person was killed and several others injured in a ride malfunction on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, 2017.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Fire officials say one man has been killed and seven others injured in a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair.

Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin says five of the injured are in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition at area hospitals.

Martin says the man who was killed was one several who were thrown from the Fire Ball ride Wednesday night.

Graphic video captured by a bystander shows the ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off, throwing riders to the ground.

Republican Gov. John Kasich says he has ordered a full investigation and ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.

In a statement posted on its Twitter page, the fair says it is investigating. It did not immediately respond to a request seeking further comment.

The Ohio State Fair runs through August 6.

