Thousand without power on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands

BUXTON, N.C. (AP) – All of Hatteras and Ocracoke islands along North Carolina’s Outer Banks are without power, and authorities are advising residents and visitors to prepare for an extended outage.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative officials say the breaker at Oregon Inlet was tripped about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, causing the outage.

Several hours later, crews found a fault on the transmission cable attached to the Bonner Bridge.

Officials say about 9,000 customers are without power on the two islands – about 7,700 on Hatteras and another 1,300 on Ocracoke.

They hope to bring diesel generators online, but they’ll likely only be able to supply Buxton with power and only if people turn off air conditioning and reduce other electrical use.

