GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate’s bid to repeal ‘Obamacare’

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

WASHINGTON (AP) – Opponents of the Republican drive to repeal “Obamacare” have dealt President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers a huge blow, rejecting a measure to roll back parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Unable to pass even a so-called “skinny repeal,” it was unclear if Senate Republicans could advance any health bill despite seven years of promises to repeal Obama’s signature legislation.

At the end of a night of high suspense in the U.S. Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “This is clearly a disappointing moment.” He also said after the early Friday vote: “I regret that our efforts were not enough, this time.”

The vote was 49-51.

Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine voted with Democrats to defeat the measure.

McConnell said, “It’s time to move on.” He then put the health bill on hold and announced the Senate would take up other legislation next week.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Donald Trump has pledged to build a wall along the Mexican border that Mexico will pay for. (Photos: Gage Skidmore & Office of Rep. Phil Gingrey/MGN)
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
House GOP passes $788B bill for Pentagon, border wall
Read More»
17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hillary Clinton calling new book ‘What Happened’
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Governors urge bipartisan work on healthcare
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments