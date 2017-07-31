Judges: No special elections for redrawn NC districts

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Federal judges have rejected a request to hold special elections next March in state legislative districts once new lines are drawn to eliminate illegal racial gerrymandering.

The three-judge panel issued its order late Monday. It means the next General Assembly elections won’t occur until November 2018.

But the judges did tell Republican lawmakers that they’ll have to approve new House and Senate boundaries by this September – at least two months earlier than the time GOP leaders sought.

The three judges told lawmakers to draw the new maps by Sept. 1 but wrote that they would extend the deadline to Sept. 15 if lawmakers make enough progress on new boundaries in the next few weeks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

North Carolina map on NC Seal
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Political remap could shift North Carolina battle’s outcome
Read More»
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
NC State Board of Education approves $2.5 million budget cut
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Lawsuit says ‘bathroom bill’ effects still felt
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments