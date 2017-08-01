Habitat for Humanity preparing new affordable housing development

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is using the 11 acres on Daniel Boone Trail for the new development. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Owning a home in Wilmington will cost you a little more. New data released today shows prices in Wilmington went up in June by more than three percent, compared to this time last year.

There’s a new planned community that hopes to make owning a home more affordable. Steve Spain, with Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity said it’s an exciting plan.

“Our goal is to help solve the affordable housing shortage for working people,” Spain said.

More than two dozen homes are planned for Daniel Boone trail off of Gordon road. It will be called Blendin Meadows, a neighborhood meant for people who can meet their criteria.

“We plan to build 27 houses here. Single family houses for habitat families who will all contribute sweat equity, help build their own houses and each others houses and then they will have a mortgage,” Spain said.

It’s a total of 11 acres that used to be a horse farm. But the land has been untouched and is considered to be more suited for habitat for humanity.

“This was just a unique property that was less well-suited to a bigger developer and just perfect for the Habitat and what we plan to do,” Spain said.

But it’s going to take some time before construction begins.

“We’re not only upgrading the road but we’re bringing in water and sewer and you know, all together, when all is said and done, we’re talking about a 1.1 to 1.2 million dollar project,” Spain said.

The homes will cost around $150,000. For the next six months, Habitat For Humanity will work on raising money for the project.