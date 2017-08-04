Charges dropped against Raleigh woman accused of having cocaine in Honduras

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) — Charges against a Raleigh woman accused of cocaine trafficking in Honduras have been dropped.

The announcement came soon after it was revealed that a drug test showed the substance found in the “safe can” Amanda LaRoque had with her was not cocaine.

LaRoque’s nightmare began last weekend when she tried to board a plane to return to the United States after traveling to Honduras to look at property. She had a so-called “can safe” – a device designed to look like a soft-drink can used to hide valuables – in her luggage.

When authorities searched it, white particles fell out that they suspected was cocaine, hence the testing of the material.

The U.S. embassy in Honduras has been following the case along with North Carolina lawmakers including Sen. Thom Tillis and Congressman David Price.

