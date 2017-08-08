Water main break forces several businesses to close in Shallotte

Fire Hydrant opened near water main break on Bridger Road to flush water. (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A water main break forced several businesses to close in Shallotte Tuesday.

A boil water advisory is in effect tonight for parts of southern Brunswick County after a water main break was discovered early this morning in Shallotte.

A Brunswick County spokeswoman said the break has been repaired, but they still have to flush the system.

Outside, there was an endless supply of water as rain poured down, but inside was a different story. Shallotte Mayor Walter Eccard said the water main broke at a construction site on Bridger Road near the movie theater.

For Pam Williams, it meant a day off.

“I clean beach houses for Williamson Realty in Ocean Isle Beach and they called and said don’t come, because there was no water to clean with yet,” Williams said.

For Terry Bland, it meant shutting her doors at The Purple Onion Cafe.

“We were open until right around 12:00 p.m. and then, we had to close,” Bland said.

She had to post the same sign that could be seen on doors across the town saying they had to close. Fish & Wing Company, Ocean Isle Fish Company, Inlet View Bar & Grill, Tee-Time Cafe and several other businesses were also closed.

“When I went to the movie theater, there were signs on the door stating that they were closed due to the water main break,” Williams said.

It was a hard reality for both the customers and business owners.

“It is summertime,” Bland said. “We’re busy. It’s, it’s vacationers coming in to eat. Rainy days are good for us, because they come into eat, so being closed, it definitely hurts.”

Just like the heavy rainfall outside, the water shortage on the inside is out of their control.

“We hope to reopen tomorrow, but of course it depends on the boil water advisory and if the health department will let us,” Bland said.

A fire hydrant was left open near the water main break this afternoon to flush the water. It was an unusual sight to see the water shooting over the road on top of cars.