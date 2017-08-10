Stack the Pack: School supplies wanted for area students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Pinnacle Family Chiropractic teamed up with Support the Port and AllAboutWilmington.com to help the youth in the community through “Stack the Pack”.

From now through August 15, the organizations are collecting school supplies to help keep our kids in school. The goal is to gather enough supplies to serve over 250 kids in the community.

“The better chance we can give kids to succeed, the more likely we are to see success. The anxiety children feel at constantly being tested, their fear of failure, punishment, and disgrace, severely reduces their ability both to perceive and to remember, and drives them away from the material being studied into strategies for fooling teachers into thinking they know what they really don’t know,” John Holt said.

All donations can be delivered to Pinnacle Family Chiropractic or at Blackfinn Ameripub on Tuesday, August 15 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.