Missing New Hanover Co. teen found

UPDATE: Steven Conner has been located and returned to his family 

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing student.

According to a release, Steven Reid Carter, 15, was last seen Friday, September 15, 2017 at 113 Talamore Court.

He is described as a white male, around 5′ 7″ and 130 lbs. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue button down shirt and shorts. Carter reportedly attends Ashley High School.

If you know anything, please call the sheriff’s office.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    Lately, there are 2 to 3 of these “missing teens” every week. The only resulting report being later that “they were found safe”. Does that mean they were “run-aways” that were PO’d at mom and dad because of rules, didn’t get what they wanted or wanted a few days off to go get drugged and boozed up without mommy interfering?
    It would be nice to know how much of our tax money is spent in manpower and equipment to find these “missing children” and time to start sending some recovery bills to the parents if it turns out to be nothing other than teenage abhorrent behavior!

