Missing New Hanover Co. teen found

UPDATE: Steven Conner has been located and returned to his family

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing student.

According to a release, Steven Reid Carter, 15, was last seen Friday, September 15, 2017 at 113 Talamore Court.

He is described as a white male, around 5′ 7″ and 130 lbs. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue button down shirt and shorts. Carter reportedly attends Ashley High School.

If you know anything, please call the sheriff’s office.