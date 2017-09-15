Echo Farms Golf Course closing, lawsuit settled

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After more than a year of uncertainty, the Echo Farms Golf Course is closing, and the Residents Association has reached an agreement with the developer.

In December, some residents filed suit to stop the owner of Echo Farms from bulldozing the golf course to build apartments, condos and single family homes.

Yesterday, a judge signed off on a settlement agreement.

It includes more buffer between the properties, larger lots for larger homes and an agreement to develop less of the land.

Also, the “plaintiffs shall not contest or object to any future filings by Defendant to the City of Wilmington Subdivision Review Board, Wilmington Planning Commission or to any other approving agency(including but not limited to NCDOT, CFPUA) or make any further objections to Defendant’s plans with respect to the proposed development for the Property (and Adjacent Property) known as or to be known as Woodlands at Echo Farms or make any objections based upon any alleged restrictive covenant, except to the extent that such submissions contradict or are inconsistent with the terms of this Consent Judgment.”

John Hirchak with Save Echo Farms, which was not a part of the lawsuit, says his group has been working with Matrix Development to come to an agreement on the development.

Hirchak says Matrix has also agreed to landscape the ponds, have biking and walking trails, a kayak launch, and more.

“All of our concerns were addressed,” Hirchak said. “It was clear the course was gonna close.”

Hirchak says their main concern was making sure no apartments would be built on the property, to which the developer agreed.

“It’s been over a year of uncertainty, this will help people see this is a path forward. It’s not going to be what people want, but it won’t be as painful as people think.”

Hirchak says he’s proud of the Save Echo Farms Board to make the development more palatable.

No word yet on how soon the golf course will close.