DEQ testing wells for GenX contamination near Chemours plant

NCDEQ testing drinking water wells (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

ST. PAULS, N.C. (AP/WWAY) – Environmental officials are testing how far the chemical GenX has spread in groundwater in North Carolina.This after elevated levels of GenX were found in groundwater at Chemours’ Fayetteville Works plant.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued a notice of violation against the company last week.

“I’m disappointed in Chemours,” Fayetteville resident, Eve Ison said. “Very disappointed that, you know, that they would let it get to this.”

Today DEQ crews began testing well water samples from 43 properties next to the plant. Julie Woosley with the agency’s hazardous waste section said depending on the results, officials may want additional sampling in the St. Pauls area.

Chemours is also conducting independent tests of 97 groundwater sites within one mile of the plant. The company is also providing bottled water to potentially affected residents as long as they show proof of residency. If you need bottled water or want your well tested, click here.

“Chemours is sampling just for GenX, we are sampling for a longer sweet of chemicals. GenX, what we call… and PFOA. So those are the two legacy compounds that used to be used at the facility,” Woosley said.

Many residents like Alma Bell are welcoming the tests as she too want more answers.

“I’m very happy that they are coming out to test it because we should have had it done a long time ago but, no one ever thought that this would happen,” Bell said.

DEQ hopes the results will shed more light on just how far the chemical may be contaminating the neighborhood.

“I hope this is a positive outcome and that they won’t find anything wrong with the drinking water because I’ve drank this water all my life,” Bell said.

DEQ will continue testing the wells into next week. Once the testing is complete it will take around three to four weeks to receive the results.

State officials have been investigating chemical runoffs into the Cape Fear River, a water source for more than 200,000 people downstream from the Bladen County plant.

GenX is an unregulated compound used to make Teflon.