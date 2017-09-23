Rocky the bald eagle spreads his wings

Rocky Ready to be Released (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — Rocky the bald eagle was released Saturday morning after making a full recovery more than six months after being found with severe injuries.

After months of rehabilitation at the Cape Fear Raptor Center, Rocky was ready to take off back into the wild.

Rocky had a big crowd of people come out to watch him spread his healed wings and fly again.

The rehabilitation director said when rocky first came in he had about a fifty-fifty chance of surviving and to see him take off was amazing.

“It’s an amazing thing, as you can see from the time when we went to pull the hood off, he’s a fighter til the end. It is such a good feeling to see him finally gone. That bird has been through so much and never understood the whole time that we were trying to help him, ya know. They just understand that they are in an uncomfortable place and they’re just ready to go free,” the rehabilitation director Scott Shimp said.

The center has two other bald eagles rebuilding their strength.

The Cape Fear Raptor Center is having their annual owl howl event in November, click here for more information.