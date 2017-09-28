Special Committee discusses GenX in Raleigh

Rep. Ted Davis and Rep. Holly Grange were among the group who spoke about GenX in Raleigh on Sept. 28, 2017 (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The quality of our water here in the Cape Fear took center stage in Raleigh today.

A newly formed committee tasked to look at the quality of our river met to discuss GenX.

The meeting started this morning with a overview of Chemours and GenX findings then finished with health concerns and how to prevent another situation like this. Chairman and New Hanover County Representative Ted Davis says he feels this was an informative meeting.

GenX, a chemical compound that has been on the minds of those who live in the Cape Fear Region for months. Now, state lawmakers are tasked with investigating the emerging compound. Questions about health concerns, regulations and when it will be completely out of the water are all still unanswered

“In order to prevent this from happening in the future we’ve really got to get a grasp on why this all came about in the past.” Rep. Davis said.

Committee Chairman Ted Davis is one of the many who wants the truth known.

“There were a lot of good questions asked and there was a lot of good information that I think is very important because there is a lot of false information that is out there,” Rep Davis said. “People have concerns on things i think because they really dont know what accurate information there is.”

Everything from the history of Chemours, the plant that discharged GenX into the Cape Fear River, the health effects of GenX and other emerging compounds was discussed in the meeting.

“The bottom line is we want to make sure this does not happen again and there are things that need to be changed and we make an educated decision on how we go forward.” Rep. Grange said.

Rep. Holly Grange says this first meeting’s mission was to get information and a solution.

Davis says it concerns him that he doesn’t know about the health concerns of GenX and possible other compounds.

But moving forward it is important to know how to prevent this issue for the future.

“Think about okay what to we do next what is our next step there are still issues to address that I would like to have input on and this is what they are.” Rep Davis said.