Cougars win first conference road game under Coach Lewis

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The South Brunswick Cougars pulled off the big upset on the road Friday night when they stormed the ship at Topsail and came away with a 14-3 victory over the Pirates. A win worthy enough to make this team the Team of the Week.

“It’s pretty good,” South Brunswick Junior Quarterback Mason Phillips said. ” South hadn’t done that in seven years, go on the road and win two games straight. We’ve got a pretty dang good offensive line so that helps. The coaches help too.”

The coaches created the gameplan, the offense put up 14 points, but it was the defense that was the star in this one. The Cougs understood the difficult task ahead of them when they prepared to stop sophomore star Noah Lavalle and they executed the plan perfectly as Lavalle and the offense only scored 3 points.

“We had to get used to it at first,” South Brunswick Senior Defensive Lineman Rasean Roberts said. “But once the first quarter went by we knew what we had to do. We just had to have a defensive mindset that if we stop them, they had to pass and they’re not good at passing. So we just had to do what we had to do to go get the win.”

You could see something different from this Cougar team on Friday night. They played like a confident group coming off of their first conference win under Coach Rocky Lewis. Now they have two wins in conference and Coach Lewis likes what he sees.

“Well just the confidence and the flying around having fun and the excitement that they’re playing with is contagious,” Lewis said. “So the past two weeks to see them with the energy and the enthusiasm is fun to watch.”

The Cougars will face Brunswick County rival North Brunswick Friday night. You can see all the highlights Friday on the 5th Quarter at 11 p.m.