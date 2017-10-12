Attempted North Carolina prison break leaves several injured

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) – Several employees of a North Carolina prison have been injured during an attempted inmate escape.

The state Department of Public Safety posted on its twitter account Thursday that the attempted breakout from Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City involved fires set in the prison’s sewing plant.

A spokesman for the state prison system and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center said they could not provide details about what happened or how many were injured.

Elizabeth City is about 50 miles south of Norfolk, Virginia, and near North Carolina’s Outer Banks. An argument between two inmates at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in April led to one prisoner stabbing the other several times in the upper torso.

 

