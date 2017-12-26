New Hanover business owner to face murder charge after Bladen shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Investigators say a New Hanover County business owner will soon face a murder charge after a weekend shooting

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says David Wayne Gore, 57, owns a shop in New Hanover County where a boat was stolen last week.

Investigators say Gore went searching for the boat over the weekend in Bladen County and found two men at an abandoned lumber mill.

The sheriff says Saturday Gore shot Allen Blanchard, 34, in the head. Blanchard died yesterday, according to sheriff’s spokesman Maj. Larry Guyton.

Gore was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill over the weekend. Maj. Guyton says Gore’s charges should be upgraded to include murder tomorrow.

Gore was booked into the Bladen County Jail Saturday under $100,000 bond. He bonded out later Saturday Guyton says.

The third man involved in Saturday’s incident, Ryan Ciro Thau, 33, of Wilmington was not injured.

Sheriff Jim McVicker said Squires Timber, which owns the abandoned mill, did not know any of the men involved and did not know they were on the property. Deputies charged Thau with felony larceny.

Maj. Guyton says Gore will turn himself in Thursday, they are not sure on a specific time.

The stolen boat was not found.