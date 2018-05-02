College student killed after falling from window of party bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WSOC) — Police have identified a 20-year-old college student killed after reportedly falling out of an emergency window on a party bus in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Polly Miranda Rogers was riding in a Charlotte Party Charter at around 10:30 Tuesday night when she fell out of the emergency window and then was hit by two vehicles.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the bus had left the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and was headed to a bar.

Witnesses said the scene was chaotic.

“Out of nowhere I just come out of nowhere and started yelling, ‘Yo, stop, stop, stop, slow down, slow down, call 911, call 911. Call an ambulance! Everybody was kept driving and driving and driving,” said Juan Vasquez.

Officials say Rogers was a student at UNCC and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

Authorities are still investigating. So far, no charges have been filed.

Police said speed was not a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.