Swim advisory issued after high bacteria levels found in Myrtle Beach

A swim advisory has been issued after officials say high bacteria levels were found in at least one area in Myrtle Beach.

According to a news release from the South Caroline Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC), bacteria were detected in the section of the beach nearest to 77th Avenue North.

On Tuesday, May 1, tests of the water in the area showed an enterococcus bacteria (ETCOC) measure of 315.

Swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to a measure below 104.

Health officials say it is safe to wade, collect shells, and fish in the area, but beachgoers are advised to “guard against the possibility of swallowing the water.”

Swimmers with open wounds are advised to stay out of the water entirely.

For more information about beach water quality in the area, you can call DHEC’s Pee Dee office at 843-238-4378.

You can also click here to view recent water sampling results along the coast.