Topsail Baseball facing possible punishment for ineligible player

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — When the high school state baseball playoffs start next week, the Topsail High School baseball team may not be playing in them.

Topsail Principal Berry Simmons tells us the school is investigating a possible ineligible player on the Pirate baseball team that could keep them out of the playoffs.

Parents of the Pirate varsity baseball team met with Head Coach Aaron Rimer today on campus to discuss the status of the season.

A player of the team is allegedy not eligble to play due to an undisclosed reason and parents say the Topsail High School administration did not tell the coaching staff or players.

Principal Simmons tells us the school could not officially comment on the situation or say whether or not the team must forfeit the playoffs, but did say the status of the team may change by Monday when the NCHSAA announces playoff seedings.

We reached out to Topsail Athletic Director Barry West, as well as the NCHSAA, but we have not heard back.

Topsail concludes their regular season on the road tomorrow against West Brunswick.