Rayford Hankins named Pender basketball head coach

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Pender High School boys varsity basketball team has a new coach. The school announced today that, pending school board approval, Rayford Hankins will replace Craig Wilson as the team’s head man.

When looking to hire their new coach, the Patriots looked within at someone with ties to Burgaw.

Hankins graduated from Pender High School in 2008 and coached the junior varsity team last season.

Now the Pender history teacher has been promoted to head coach looking to improve on an 11-14 season in which the patriots were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.