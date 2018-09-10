Shelter locations announced ahead of storm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With Hurricane Florence approaching the East Coast, Pender County and New Hanover County have announced location of shelters that will be open this week.

“We are tracking Hurricane Florence,” said Tom Collins, Pender County Emergency Manager. “The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be fully activated starting this week.”

- Advertisement -

George Brown, chairman of the Pender County Board of Commissioners, signed a Pender County State of Emergency Monday afternoon.

Starting Tuesday, Pender County, in cooperation with the American Red Cross and Pender County Health Department, Pender County Schools, and the Pender County Sheriff’s Department, four shelters will be activated – Burgaw Middle School, Topsail Elementary School, Cape Fear Middle School, and Malpass Corner Elementary. Burgaw Middle, the pet-friendly shelter will open Tuesday at 4 p.m. The remaining shelters will open Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The first New Hanover County evacuation shelter will open at Trask Middle School at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This is a pet co-location shelter and cats and dogs are welcome (no exotic animals), and limited food service will be available for people seeking shelter.

Related Article: Cape Fear Middle School student accused of threatening violence

“Shelters should be used as a last resort,” said Emergency Management Director Steven Still. “If you act appropriately now, you will have enough time to be in a safe place in preparation for the storm’s landfall.”

New Hanover County officials say those seeking emergency shelter should bring their own blankets/pillows, prescription medications and other necessary items. No alcohol, illegal drugs, or weapons are permitted. Pet owners should bring their dog or cat in crates, along with pet food.

Anyone with questions about evacuating or shelter openings can call the public information hotline telephone number beginning at noon Tuesday at (910) 798-6800.

If you need assistance in Pender County, call the Emergency Management office at (910) 259-1210.