Hurricane Florence information for NHRMC patients and visitors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With Hurricane Florence approaching our region, New Hanover Regional Medical Center says they are well-prepared to care for hospitalized and emergency patients throughout the storm.

To help protect the safety of patients and visitors during the storm:

NHRMC will be closing all non-emergency entrances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The only exception will be for women in labor and their partners, who can go directly to the entrance of the NHRMC Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital at any time.

Visitors will be asked to leave prior to at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and allowed to return after the storm has passed.

Updates on when visitation restrictions will be lifted will be posted on the hospital’s website, www.nhrmc.org.

NHRMC Health & Diagnostics locations and NHRMC Physician Group practices will close on Wednesday and stay closed at least through the week.