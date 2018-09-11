Red Cross seeks local volunteers for Hurricane Florence response

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — As Hurricane Florence continues to track toward Eastern North Carolina, the Red Cross encourages residents to finalize safety preparations. The organization also seeks volunteers to help with disaster response post-landfall.

“At this time, it’s crucial that families complete their preparedness kits, secure their homes, and listen to local officials for evacuation updates. Post-landfall, if you are safe and able to help the community, the Red Cross would greatly appreciate your volunteer support,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO of the Red Cross of Eastern NC.

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers who can sign up for a 6-12 hour shift and help maintain/set up sheltering facilities, register clients, maintain client information, and serve meals, among other tasks. Licensed nurses and mental health professionals are encouraged to volunteer with Red Cross in the local community.

Those who live in Eastern North Carolina and are interested in volunteering are urged to sign up at redcross.org/enc. Following sign-up, a Red Cross team member will contact applicants directly. Due to the expected high-volume of applications, Red Cross asks for patience as the organization reaches out to volunteers.