Wrightsville Beach issues mandatory evacuation

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Town of Wrightsville Beach officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation that begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a news release, access to Wrightsville Beach will be limited to Wrightsville Beach residents only – no visitors or contractors are allowed once a mandatory evacuation is in place. Officials say no one will be allowed on the beach after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

To protect the Town’s water system, the system will be shut down beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Residents are encouraged to turn off gas valves and the main electrical breaker to their homes and apartments prior to evacuation. Residents should also turn off water valves to their docks and piers. Electrical power, water supply and sewage facilities to the Town will be disconnected following the mandatory evacuation.

All Town offices will be closed on Wednesday in order to focus on storm related activities. Staff will be preparing and operating Town’s Emergency Operations Center on or before Wednesday at 8 p.m. and all Town operations will take place from off the island.

Emergency responders will discontinue calls for service when sustained winds are 50 mph or greater.

Trask Middle School located at 2900 North College Road is currently open for shelter and is a pet co-location shelter. New Hanover County anticipates opening additional shelters.