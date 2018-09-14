First death during Hurricane Florence confirmed in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Pender County has become the first confirmed fatality in our area linked to Hurricane Florence.
Pender County Emergency Management Director Tom Collins has confirmed a woman in Hampstead has died.
- Advertisement -
Collins says a woman had a heart attack this morning.
Emergency crews could not get to her because of downed trees in the road.
Collins says they have a front loader they’re using to clear the roads, but a tree went through the windshield of it.
Crews have suspended operations at this time.
Collins says they’re expecting to initiate a curfew in Pender County starting at 7 p.m.
We’ll have more details as they become available.