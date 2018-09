WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Florence brought extremely strong winds to the area Friday morning, knocking down numerous trees and even some onto homes.

Wilmington Fire Department says at least one person was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after a tree fell on a home around 11 a.m. on Mercer Ave.

WWAY’s Andrew James is at the scene and describes the firefighters as “shaken up” by what they saw.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.