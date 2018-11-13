Jervay residents forced to leave Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Almost two months after Hurricane Florence hit, one apartment complex in Wilmington is saying their residents must go.

Jervay was torn down and rebuilt about 15 years ago but, now they have to close again because of hurricane damage. Jervay communities say their units have extensive water damage and are now inhabitable.

Anger, sadness, and frustration swept the Jervay communities, after more than 200 residents were told today they have ten days to leave. FEMA has been meeting one-on-one with each affected family to discuss temporary housing options but, many residents say they can’t afford to live anywhere else.

“We’ve given them the vacate notices,” said Jervay Community Manager Brendella Brooks. “We are requesting that they find some place to stay or we have them some place within 10 days. Then after that, we’ll have to go for legal proceedings if they don’t.”

She says she is sad to share this news because many of the residents are like her family.

But, some residents tell WWAY their units have been damaged for weeks.