Get a candy cane at this Burgaw store and help a student impacted by Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Don’t panic, but Christmas is just over a month away.

For many in the Cape Fear the holiday is clouded by the impact of Hurricane Florence.

- Advertisement -

In Burgaw, a shop is helping children have a holly jolly holiday.

Rustic Charm began their Candy Cane Tree Initiative at the beginning of the month.

Chelsea Russell reached out to local schools like Rocky Point and Burgaw elementary schools in an effort to help.

Related Article: Pender Memorial Hospital reopens after Hurricane Florence

Each candy cane represents a child in those schools that may have lost their home or belongings because of the storm. Anyone can take a candy cane and donate a gift for that child.

Russell says they’re hoping to help hundreds.

“I would tackle them all if I could,” Russell said. “But I don’t think that my little tree is going to hold that many. So we are just doing them as the list comes in. But we just want these kids to have a normal Christmas like any other year. That’s our goal.”

So far 75 gifts have come out of the candy cane tree.

If you live out of town, you can mail any gifts to the shop located at 117 W Fremont Street, Burgaw, North Carolina 28425.