Neighbors push petition demanding Pender commissioners reverse debris pick-up decision

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An effort to reverse the decision of the Pender County commission. We heard from one neighbor about the health hazard of storm debris still piled high along unpaved private roads.

It’s a constant reminder of hurricane Florence. People who came back to destroyed homes now are coming home each day to see their old belongings scattered on the road. They want commissioners to know that vote was not right.

“You can smell the mold. The sickness, people are going to get sick from this,” said Kristen Atoigue.

The Riverbend debris pile is one of many that county leaders voted to not pick up. It sits along Cape Fear Drive which is an unpaved private road.

“I have enough to worry about with my house being rebuilt. I have to contact these people, jump through hoops and inspections all these things. I do not need to be fighting with my commissioners to get trash picked up.”

The last time county leaders met, commissioner David Williams proposed $1 million go towards the pick ups. A FEMA representative confirmed the county would be reimbursed for it at the meeting.

Yet the proposal was voted down. It now leaves neighbors like Atoigue to be responsible for the trash.

“I know they are going through a hard time and my heart goes out to them but also I have to protect the county finances,” said commissioner Fred McCoy.

Commissioner Fred McCoy represents neighbors like Atoigue. He voted against moving money around to fund the pick ups.

“If you pick up on one private road, you’ll have to do all of them,” said McCoy.

He says the allowable balance in reserve funds is already threatened by current storm recovery efforts.

“It’s just going to get worse,” said Atoigue looking over the piles of clothes, toys, and insulation.

More than 1300 Pender County neighbors want action. There’s a petition circulating online demanding a reverse decision.

I understand the financial concerns that other Commissioners were considering, but I think we should still find a way to make it work,” said Commissioner Williams in a statement to WWAY’s Andrew James.

“They need to do the right thing,” said Atoigue. “They need to come out here and they need to re-vote and they need to vote to pick this trash up and they need to come get it.”

Commissioner McCoy says he would be willing to revisi the topic with his fellow commissioners. He said the county is anticipated another pass through of debris pick up along highway 53, but it’s unclear how much of that will improve the debris pile along Cape Fear Drive.