BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 17 guns, drugs and cash were all seized during a drug bust in Brunswick County.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Shallotte men following a several month long investigation.

39-year-old Antwan Damitri King and 42-year-old Christopher Bryant of Tolson Circle each face several drug charges.

King is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.