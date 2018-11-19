Lewis Hatcher requests recount in Columbus County sheriff’s race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A tight sheriff’s race in Columbus County made even tighter after votes were canvassed Monday.

On Election night, Sheriff Lewis Hatcher lost to Jody Greene by more than 50 votes.

After Monday’s canvass, just 34 votes now separate the candidates.

Hatcher is requesting a recount.

The Board of Elections could not certify them last week due to the director needing to be hospitalized for an illness, according to staff.

Hear from the candidates tonight on WWAY News at 11.