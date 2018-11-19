Troopers placed every 20 miles on I-40 during holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it will station its troopers every 20 miles along Interstate 40 during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The move is part of a multi-state effort involving seven other states on the I-40 corridor for the holiday weekend.

Patrol commander Col. Glenn McNeill Jr. said the mission of the campaign is to reduce needless collisions in hopes of reporting no fatalities across the state.

The campaign starts on Wednesday and concludes on Sunday.

Drivers can assist with safe travel by following a few simple tips:

Plan ahead: Expect delays and plan to use alternate routes

Reduce speed: Speeding is still the leading cause of traffic collisions

Increase following distance: A two-second lead time among vehicles is encouraged

Avoid distracted driving: Driver focus should be solely on driving

Never drive impaired: Plan ahead; designate a sober driver, us a taxi or contact a ride service

Lane clearance: If involved in a collision without injury, remove vehicles to shoulder

Drivers can also assist by contacting *HP if they observe impaired or reckless driving.