40+ families must be out of apartment complex day before Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Last week, WWAY told you the story of some residents forced to leave Wilmington’s Jervay Apartments.

The property had extensive water damage after Hurricane Florence.

Property Manager Brendella Blanks told WWAY that not all families needed to vacate. After reassessing the property, still 41 families need to leave by Wednesday.

Blanks estimates the repairs will take three to six months.

A FEMA spokeswoman says finding temporary housing options in Wilmington is a challenge.

One resident says she can only afford to move in with family.

“Some rents for a one bedroom start at $900 and so they are giving people a one bedroom for $700 and some people can afford to pay the difference but if you have a bad credit score or like we come from low income may not be able to afford that,” resident Acquanetta McNeil said.

Residents say this is not an enjoyable way to go into the holiday season.

The property manager says she wants to get the residents back as fast as possible.