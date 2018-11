WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One company is providing free Thanksgiving meals to families impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Lowe’s Home Improvement plans to distribute hundreds of take-home meals at its stores in Wilmington, Whiteville and Surf City.

The company says one meal will feed between four and six family members and will include a cooked turkey, sides and a dessert.

They will be given out today between 3 -5 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis and while supplies last.