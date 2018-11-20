NBA legend Michael Jordan returns home to give back to storm victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Charlotte Hornets owner and basketball legend Michael Jordan was in the Port City Tuesday giving back to Hurricane Florence victims.

Jordan, who grew up in Wilmington, visited the Lowe’s Home Improvement on South College Road to distribute hundreds meals to families impacted by the storm.

The GOAT has arrived in Wilmington at @Lowes . Michael Jordan is here to hand out food to hundreds of people in the Cape Fear. pic.twitter.com/BlBwgJwCOL — Tanner Barth (@tanner_barth) November 20, 2018

The six-time NBA champion then made a surprise visit to the Community Boys & Girls Club where he gave out a free pair of shoes and food to all the children.

Lowe’s Home Improvement also donated $100,000 to fix damages at the facility caused by the storm.

Back in September, Jordan donated $2 million to assist residents of the Carolinas — $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

“At the end of the day, it makes you think about the path that you have taken, and where your life has taken you,” Jordan said in September. “And I just feel like, well, maybe if I can help in some sort of way all of the people, and all of the places, that have helped me along the road.”

We will have more on his visit tonight on WWAY News.