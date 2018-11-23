Man drives himself to hospital after being shot

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police say a man managed to drive himself to the hospital after being shot early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of South Kerr Avenue.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, several calls came into 911 about multiple shots fired in the area.

The victim drove himself to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Police said the man’s injuries were non-life threatening. Police do not believe this incident is related to a recent rash of shootings reported earlier in the week.

If you have any information about the South Kerr Avenue shooting, call 910-343-3609 or to remain anonymous, text TIP708 and send your message to CRIMES (274637).