Earl Smith announces his retirement from New Hanover Football

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–In a statement released on Monday night, New Hanover head football coach Earl Smith announced that he was going to retire.

Smith’s retirement comes one year after he coached the Wildcats to their first State Football title in 66 years. In 2018, New Hanover went 9-4. The Wildcats season came to an end last Friday night in the second round of the 3AA as they fell to Dudley.

- Advertisement -

“I will miss the interaction with our players, and watching them develop into young men. I am very proud of our great coaching staff, and one of the best groups I have ever worked with,”said Smith.

Smith finishes his 6 year career at New Hanover high school with a 55-24 record. This includes going 44-13 in the past four seasons.