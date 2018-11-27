Law enforcement finds body while following leads on kidnapped girl

A large law enforcement presence in Robeson County has residents questioning what’s going on.

FBI Agents and Lumberton Police Department Detectives say they found a body in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County around 4:45 this afternoon.

Wire Grass Road is one of the three roads in Robeson County from which the FBI has been asking the public for surveillance video related to the kidnapping of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar. Hania has been missing more than three weeks.

The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were reportedly following leads related to the search for Hania when they found the body.

FBI says investigators have notified Hania’s family, but have not confirmed whether or not it is Hania.

We have a reporter headed to the scene. Check back in as we get more information on this developing story.