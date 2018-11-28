Chef who fed hurricane victims in Wilmington up for Nobel Prize

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A chef who came to Wilmington after Florence to feed hurricane victims has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

According to the Washington Post, ever since José Andrés and his small nonprofit group fed hungry Puerto Ricans following Hurricane Maria last year, the celebrity chef’s name has been whispered in talk about potential nominees for a Nobel Peace Prize.

In September, World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit Andrés founded made more than 150,000 meals for first responders and those affected by Florence.

Maryland Representative John Delaney confirmed he nominated Andrés for the 2019 award.

The winner will be announced in October.