Salvation Army shelter still undergoing repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As temperatures continue to drop, one place some needy people rely on for shelter remains closed after it was damaged in Hurricane Florence. Now we know when it may reopen.

Salvation Army Major Mark Craddock says the emergency shelter in downtown Wilmington just had its roof repaired, and he expects contractors to begin interior work next week.

After that, systems like fire control will be put back in place, and staff will be rehired and trained.

He aims to have the shelter open by February.

Until then he says they encourage people to seek shelter at the Good Shepherd Center.

Craddock also says there are free meals and coats for those in need at the Salvation Army Church.