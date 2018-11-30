Affordable temporary housing poses challenge for evacuated renters

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Residents are still struggling in the Jervay housing complex Wilmington.

More than 40 families had to evacuate last Wednesday after Hurricane Florence left extensive damage to the complex.

Some residents are now staying with family, while others are homeless.

Finding affordable temporary housing options is a challenge.

Annie Anthony, the director of the Cape Fear Volunteer Center says she has been at the forefront helping in each apartment evacuation situation from the Glen to Jervay.

Anthony says the timing of the Jervay evacuation was the hardest part.

Few options are left and now some families are looking outside Wilmington which means their children may need to find new schools.

“They advised them that they may want to switch their child to another school

closer but the problem is that means they have to move now and then in 3 to

6 months or more whatever it takes,” Anthony said. “They have to move back to another school.”

Anthony says the Cape Fear Volunteer Center will continue to serve the community through the recovery process.