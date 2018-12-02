Reports: East Carolina to announce hiring of new AD, head football coach

East Carolina University has moved fast in the past 24 hours and is expected to announce the hiring of a new athletics director and head football coach, according to multiple reports and sources who spoke with our affiliate NewsChannel 12.

James Madison University announced Sunday afternoon Mike Houston “will depart the university to accept another coaching opportunity at a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program.” That opens the door for ECU to formally hire Houston as its next football coach as early as Monday.

ECU Board of Trustees has a scheduled Monday meeting, according to a press release Sunday from the school. The “emergency meeting,” slated for 9:30 a.m., will be held “to hear updates regarding personnel matters and take any related action. The board expects to move immediately into closed session.”

The presumption is the board will approve a contract to make Houston the next football coach. In addition, sources say ECU will name Southern Mississippi athletics director Jon Gilbert as the next AD. He has worked at Southern Miss since 2017.

