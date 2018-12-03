Elderly man reportedly attacked by alligator in retirement community

LAKELAND, FL (WFTV) — An elderly man was rushed to the hospital Monday after being attacked by an alligator in Lakeland.

FWC officials say the attack happened in Cypress Lakes, a large retirement community off U.S. 98 in Lakeland.

According to the FWC, the man was bitten on the foot. He was behind his house when it happened. The man was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital by Polk Fire Rescue. There is no word yet on his condition.

Trappers captured a gator nearby shortly after the attack. Officials confirmed the 9-foot, 9-inch gator they captured was the one involved in the attack.