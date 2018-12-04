Salvation Army needs more angels adopted

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Help keep the Christmas holiday merry for everyone this year. The Salvation Army is determined to make 3,000 Christmas wishes come true but, they need more angels adopted.

Salvation Army’s Major Mark Craddock says more than 2,000 angels still need to be returned and about 200 still need to be adopted. But, there is still time for you to participate.

- Advertisement -

The independence mall angel tree has been the most active. This tree is available during the mall’s business hours. Craddock says this location is convenient. You can choose an angel, shop and return the gift.

But, Craddock says they are always welcoming donations. There is a desperate need for items for girls age 10 to 14.

“Part of the recovery is putting our family traditions back together and the tradition of Christmas around the Christmas tree with our toys, gifts and family meal is an important step in putting our family traditions back together,” said Craddock.

The last day to adopt and return your angel is Monday, December 4th. Craddock says its simple just adopt and return the gift with the angel. The gifts will be delivered to the angels just in time for the holiday. For any angels not adopted by December 10th, the Salvation Army will maintain their promise by purchasing gifts for those children

Are you in need of a Christmas tree? The Salvation Army and King of Christmas will be giving away 500 Christmas trees from 3 PM to 8 PM on December 5th at their Salvation Army Holiday Center in Ogden Plaza. They will also be distributing leftover disaster response items.