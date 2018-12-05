Largest Harris Teeter in the world finds home in eastern NC

The largest Harris Teeter in the world opened its doors to shoppers Wednesday morning.

The company celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. in New Bern.

The store is the largest in Harris Teeter’s portfolio at nearly 100,000 sq. ft. The new location features unique amenities including: a burger bar, sushi train, beer and wine bar, juice bar, ExpressLane Online Shopping, Starbucks and a drive-thru pharmacy.

“Harris Teeter is thrilled to introduce the New Bern community to their brand new Harris Teeter and Fuel Center,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “We are looking forward to sharing never-before-seen amenities and features.”

This location also features a Harris Teeter Fuel Center. During grand opening weekend, shoppers can take advantage of a special $0.20 off per gallon discount.